PS4 YouTube error code NP-37602-8 is causing sign-in issues – but a fix is coming

If you've tried to use the YouTube app on PS4 recently, you've probably noticed that you're being signed out, and that signing in again prompts an error code: NP-37602-8. Searching PlayStation Support when you get the error prompt yields no results, which is annoying, but now the issue is known to Sony and YouTube and they're looking into fixing it.

YouTube tweeted out the following, which was retweeted by the Ask PlayStation help account. This hopefully means it'll be fixed in the near-future – keep an eye on the account for more updates.

If you're experiencing issues when trying to log into YouTube from your Sony PlayStation 4 device – we're on it! We've seen similar reports and our teams are looking into it. We'll circle back with updates soon! Thanks for your patience in the meantime.May 29, 2020

Can you fix the error code NP-37602-8?

As noted by our friends at GamesRadar, there is no fix for this specific issue at present, but there is still a way you can watch YouTube on your PS4. You can simply cast YouTube to your PS4 from a linked device on the same Wi-Fi network, like a phone or tablet. All you have to do is open the YouTube app, click the cast icon then select your PS4.

We've tested this solution and it indeed works as a temporary fix to the NP-37602-8 error code. Until a proper fix comes, that gives you the ability to watch YouTube on your TV through your account.

Which YouTube video did we watch to test this fix out, you ask? Well, it was this funky remix of Le Cassette's Radio, because we never truly got over the synthwave movement.

Look out for a proper fix in the coming days.