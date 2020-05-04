Project Lockhart: everything we know about the digital-only Xbox Series X alternative

Everyone may be excited to hear more about Xbox Series X, but don't forget about Project Lockhart – Microsoft's rumored digital-only next-gen console.

There has been speculation for some time that Microsoft is working on a lower-cost next-gen Xbox console, to sit just below the high-end Xbox Series X. This disc-less, digital only next-gen Xbox is rumored to be substantially more powerful than the Xbox One S All-Digital console, and will allegedly come with both a solid-state hard drive and a faster CPU than any current game console – with developers reportedly likening its performance to that of the PS4 Pro.

While Microsoft hasn't confirmed this console is in the works, the company has specified that the Xbox Series X will not be the only next-gen console, and instead will belong to a family – much like the Xbox One family of consoles.

So, what do we know so far about Project Lockhart? Read on to find out.

As Microsoft hasn't confirmed Project Lockhart is actually in the works, it's hard to pin down exactly when we might see this digital-only next-gen console.

The Xbox Series X is releasing in late 2020 and, without any official news on Project Lockhart, we don't expect to see a digital alternative launching alongside the flagship Xbox in that timeframe.

The Xbox One S released three years after the original Xbox One console, but we don't think we'll see waiting that long to get our hands on Project Lockhart. Instead, we're predicting the console to launch perhaps a year (or less) after the Xbox Series X's launch.

There's a chance that we could see Project Lockhart launch even sooner than that, though. According to a report by Windows Central, the digital next-gen console has already entered home testing, allowing Xbox employees to get their hands on the system, with the publication suggesting that we could hear more about the console sometime soon – perhaps during the special episode of Inside Xbox on May 7, that will show off Xbox Series X's gameplay for the first time.

If this is the case, then Project Lockhart is further along in development than we thought and we could see it arriving around the same time as the Xbox Series X.

Project Lockhart price

Without confirmation from Microsoft, we can only speculate about what Project Lockhart's price will be.

We do know that Project Lockhart is rumored to be a lower-cost alternative to the Xbox Series X, though we still don't know what the Xbox Series X price will be.

If we use the Xbox Series X's predicted price of $499 / £499 / AU$760 as a baseline, we could potentially expect to see Project Lockhart retailing for between $100 and $200 less than that. The Xbox One S's RRP was $100 less than that of the Xbox One X at launch, while the Xbox One S All-Digital's launch RRP was $200 less than the Xbox One X's.

That would put Project Lockhart's price somewhere between $299 and $399 – but we would predict $399 being more likely. If Project Lockhart did launch at this price, it would place it roughly around the current average price of an Xbox One X ($399 / £349).

While we can speculate, it's hard to truly estimate Project Lockhart's price without knowing for sure what's under the hood or what the Xbox Series X's price is. Microsoft has promised that it "will not be out of position on power or price," which suggests the company has learned from its previous Xbox One X launch price mistake. But that doesn't mean the flagship console, or Project Lockhart, will necessarily be cheap. It just means the price point should be better aligned with the console's power and the price points of the competition.

Project Lockhart: a digital gateway

It seems Project Lockhart will primarily see use as a digital gateway for both Microsoft’s game-streaming service, Project xCloud, and its ever-growing Xbox Game Pass service.

Project xCloud aims to leverage Microsoft’s existing data centers across the globe, literally loading up servers with the component parts of multiple Xbox One consoles, and using these to run the games streamed directly to your mobile device of choice.

This means that gamers will be able to play the likes of Halo Infinite, Forza and other classic console and PC big hitters on their phones or tablets.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is essentially a Netflix for games, allowing subscribers to access hundreds of Xbox games digitally. The service has grown massively since its launch in 2017, boasting over 10 million subscribers.

Services such as Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass prove that physical discs aren't always necessary, with Microsoft offering plenty of content for those who choose to go digital-only. Project Lockhart could take this initiative into the next generation, proving that these services alone can support a next-gen console.

Project Lockhart news and rumors

Xbox Series X reveal event

Microsoft has confirmed we'll be seeing our first gameplay for the Xbox Series X at 4pm BST/ 11am ET/ 8am PT on May 7 (or 1am AEST on May 8).

While this showcase appears to focus on Xbox Series X games, we're hoping we hear something about Project Lockhart too.

Kotaku's report

According to Kotaku, Project Lockhart will be disc-less console – a trait that it will carry forward from the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition – but Kotaku's sources believe it will be substantially more powerful than Microsoft’s current disc-less box, and will come with both a solid-state hard drive and a faster CPU than any current game console.

The report goes on to say that Microsoft told developers to shoot for a 1440p resolution and 60 frames-per-second frame rate with Project Lockhart and 4K/60 with Xbox Series X, and those same developers have likened the performance of the lower-end console to the PS4 Pro.

Microsoft confirms family of consoles

The Xbox Series X will not be the only console in Microsoft's next generation lineup. While we assumed that the next generation console is called 'Xbox Series X', Microsoft has clarified that, in fact, the family of consoles will be called 'Xbox' and that 'Series X' is just one of the consoles within the family. This clarification from Microsoft serves to further fuel rumors that another next generation Xbox console is on the way.

Rumors first emerged

Back in 2018, rumors emerged that Microsoft was working on Project Scarlett, the company's plan for the next-generation of consoles. Project Scarlett was rumored to encompass two pieces of hardware: Anaconda and Lockhart (via Thurrott).

Anaconda was rumored to be a successor to the Xbox One X (what we know know to be Xbox Series X) while Lockhart was rumored to be a successor to the Xbox One S (and a lower-cost alternative to Anaconda).

In June 2019, however, Microsoft announced only a single, high-end console, leading some to believe Project Lockhart has been cancelled. However, according to Kotaku's sources, Project Lockhart is still in the works and will be a digital-only, lower-cost alternative to the Xbox Series X.