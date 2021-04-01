Privacy apps are more popular than ever before

Privacy apps Signal and Telegram gained the most in terms of market share on both the iOS and Android app stores over the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period last year, according to new insight from app analytics provider App Annie.

The rising interest in the privacy-centric messaging apps is not just a reflection of consumer interest in using privacy-guaranteeing apps, but can also be seen as a fallout of WhatsApp’s new privacy policy that despite being deferred has forced users to switch to other platforms.

App Annie says that while Signal and Telegram clocked in at the second and third spot respectively, in terms of downloads, they occupy the top the charts and occupy the first two positions in terms of monthly active users.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPN for a forthcoming in-depth report. We'd love to hear your thoughts in the survey below. It won't take more than 60 seconds of your time. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window<<

“The numbers illustrate the remarkable impact that the pandemic has had on the app market,” noted App Annie’s Senior Market Insights Manager, Donny Kristianto.

Prioritizing health

According to App Annie’s insights the global spend on apps surged by 40% in a year, with over $30 billion spent on in-app purchases across iOS and Google Play globally in Q1 2021 alone.

For comparison, that’s about 40% up as compared to Q1 2020, and translates to an additional spend of around $9 billion this quarter.

Kristianto notes that this makes Q1 2021 the biggest quarter since records began.

Not surprisingly, Health and Fitness emerged as one of the best performing categories, as consumers look for new ways to stay active while staying at home. Apps under this category saw 25% more downloads quarter over quarter.