Presidential Debate 2020 recap: how to watch the full video replay and highlights

Update: We're adding more Presidential Debate video recaps and highlights, and we have already embedded the full video below in case you want to watch the entire debate.

You can already watch the first Presidential Debate 2020 video highlights as well as the full video replay of the debate now that the live stream is over.

It was indeed fiery between incumbent President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Below are both the Presidential Debate full video replay and highlights to give you a sense of the chaotic question answering (and interrupting) that went on.

The full debate touched on a lot of topics, including Covid-19, healthcare reform, and Trump's new Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. This debate is the first Presidential Debate of three, so there'll be two debates before November 3.

Presidential Debate 2020 full video recap

We've embedded the unedited YouTube video of the full 2020 Presidential Debate via C-SPAN, the independent US public affairs cable channel. The video starts at 27:45, as the live stream started well in advance of Chris Wallace introducing the Trump and Biden.

Every major station that carried the debate had the same camera angles via a pool camera system, so you won't see anything different (except maybe lower-third graphics) between networks.

Presidential Debate video highlights

President Trump and former Vice President Biden trade barbs over the topic of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first Presidential Debate. This video highlight is a heated five-minute discussion.

In this eight-minute debate highlight, we see Trump and Biden go back and forth about the the process of 'repeal and replace Obamacare.' It got to the point that Biden blurted out "Will you shut up man" as the candidates were talking over each other. That's sure to appear in a lot of highlight videos being cut right now.

Continuing with the healthcare topic in the first Presidential Date, this video highlight is short but it's going to be another widely circulated clip by both campaigns (for different reasons). It has Biden calling Trump "a clown."

In this debate video highlight, Trump addresses his taxes from 2016 and 2017, in which he paid $750. He cited taking advantage of deductions, saying that Biden 'passed the tax bill that gave us all these privileges'.

In this nine-minute clip, Trump and Biden address climate change and the California wildfires, while Biden explains the benefits of the Green New Deal and what affect that will have on the environment vs how it'll impact the economy.

Watch the Presidential Debate live next time

US 2020 Election - Full debate schedule First presidential debate - Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

- Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice presidential debate - Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

- Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Second presidential debate - Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

- Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida Third presidential debate - Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Debate topics

President Trump and former VP Biden were asked questions based on a variety of topics including their records, the US Supreme Court, the integrity of the election, Covid-19, race and violence in US cities and the economy.

Presidential Debate moderator

The first Presidential debate moderator was Chris Wallace, who is the anchor of Fox News Sunday and son of the legendary journalist, the late Mike Wallace.

Chris Wallace wanted to be invisible in tonight's debate, letting the Trump and Biden hash out the topics on stage, but several times, he had to reign in the candidates to abide upon the agreed upon two minutes. Political editor of C-Span Steve Scully will moderate the second debate, while NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third debate.

If you’ve watched US presidential debates in past years, there were almost always two or three moderators present to ask a variety of questions (typically based on their speciality as an anchor or reporter). This Presidential Debate series, like a lot of 2020, is different: there will be just one moderator at each Presidential Debate to reduce the number of people in the room.