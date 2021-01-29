Premiership rugby live stream: how to watch every 2020/21 fixture online anywhere

Just when you think you've seen it all, the 2020/21 Premiership rugby season takes another unexpected turn. With Saracens languishing in the Championship, newly promoted Newcastle Falcons are flying high back in the big leagues - and Bristol Bears look fiercer than ever. Neutrals will be hoping the good form of both these sides continues as reigning champs Exeter Chiefs look to be pushed to the limit this year. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Premiership rugby live stream you can trust and watch rugby union online wherever you are right now.

Premiership rugby live stream 2020/21 Subscription channel BT Sport is the home of Premiership rugby in the UK, while free-to-air Channel 5 gets a small slice of the action and airs a handful of live games on terrestrial TV each season. All the best global Premiership rugby live stream and TV viewing options are below - and if you already subscribe to a service that gets you Premiership rugby, make sure you're able to access it from anywhere with a VPN.

Squads have already been stretched to breaking point by the international schedule - and that's before we get into Six Nations live stream territory - so it seems inevitable that midweek fixtures will have to make a return to add to the bedlam. The alternative would be an extension to the regular season, or a shortening of it, and neither option is ideal for players, coaches or fans.

This genuinely is a campaign like no other, and it would be nothing short of remarkable if Exeter were to even come close to reaching the level they hit last year. As well as the Premiership, Rob Baxter's men got their hands on the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy, a double for the ages considering the circumstances.

It's the Bears, led by Semi Radradra, who have laid down the marker so far, recovering from an opening day defeat to trample everything in their path, including fellow strong-starters Exeter and Newcastle. Pat Lam's Bristol men fell at the semi-finals stage of last year's playoffs, and they look like they mean business this time out.

However, as we've already seen on numerous occasions this season, anything really can happen when it comes to the rugger, so read on as we explain how to get a Premiership rugby live stream below, no matter where you are.

How to watch Premiership rugby from abroad

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Premiership rugby below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Premiership rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Premiership rugby live stream 2020/21: how to watch online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport and free-to-watch Channel 5 share the rights for Premiership rugby in the UK. Channel 5 is only showing five games over the course of the season, but you can watch them for FREE provided you have a valid UK TV license. BT Sport, meanwhile, is showing every single match on one of its TV or online channels. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week's Premiership rugby games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Rugby union live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby 2021 action in the US

Peacock Premium has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premiership rugby streaming option for the current season. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN method works effectively for US residents wanting to access (or subscribe to) Peacock from abroad.

How to watch Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Premiership rugby coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to live stream English Premiership rugby and watch online in Australia

Australia-based fans of UK Premiership rugby can tune into all the action on Fox Sports, which is available through Foxtel. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. However, there's a FREE trial you can take advantage of, so at least you'll know what you're getting. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports, and it features no lock-in contracts while providing access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. And it's cheaper than Foxtel. Kayo is available from just $25 a month, and it comes with a FREE two-week trial so you can see how it works for yourself. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest 2021 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

How to watch Premiership rugby: live stream rugby union in Canada