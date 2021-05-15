Preakness Stakes live stream: how to watch 2021 race online from anywhere today

All eyes have been on Medina Spirit in the lead up to the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes - but that will all will be forgotten when the runners and riders set off on today's Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Preakness Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Restored to its traditional slot as the central jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes is a 1-and-3/16-mile blood and thunder dash down the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course.

Medina Spirit starts from the No. 3 post, but has the specter of retrospective disqualification hanging above him, with the results of his second drugs due in a few weeks' time.

The horse's stablemate Concert Tour - also trained by Baffert - is expected to run Medina Spirit the closest, having won three of his four races, and finishing third in an impressive show at the Arkansas Derby last month.

With 10 three-year-old Thoroughbreds straining every sinew to be the first past that post, whose colors will be painted on the famous jockey-and-horse weather vane? Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a 2021 Preakness Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes: live stream in the US

NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes. You can tune into the Preakness Prep from 2pm ET / 11am PT on NBCSN, and coverage switches over to NBC at 5pm ET / 2pm PT for Preakness Stakes itself, which is scheduled to start at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, fear not. You have a few options. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Preakness Stakes 2021 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Preakness Stakes via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Preakness Stakes from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch a 2021 Preakness Stakes live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Preakness Stakes on TSN, with coverage starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT ahead of the main event at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming and an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream Preakness Stakes coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch 2021 Preakness Stakes: live stream in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Sky Sports, with coverage of the event starting at 8.45pm BST, ahead of the main race at 11.50pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Can you watch the Preakness Stakes in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2021 Preakness Stakes is being shown in Australia. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from elsewhere. The main race is due to begin at 8.50am AEST on Sunday morning.