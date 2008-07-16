Jumbo colour e-books coming later this year

Forget boring old monochrome electronic books like Sony's Librie and Amazon's Kindle – instead, start saving up for Fujitsu's new colour e-book that goes on sale this autumn.

Back in April, we reported that Fujitsu Frontech would be providing some pretty costly samples to third-parties interested in rebranding its FELPia, but not that it would actually be selling it itself.

Long-life battery

From today, however, that all changes with the news that ¥100,000 (£475) will secure ordinary customers an A4 FLEPia direct from Fujitsu.

That revelation, which comes from a Japanese newspaper, is sure to interest rivals that are currently still mired in greyscale technology for their e-books.

Customers will likely be drawn to the Wi-Fi connection and 50-hour battery life that comes courtesy of a reflective screen that needs no backlight.