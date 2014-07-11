You can now snap a picture using your Android Wear smartwatch

The first Android Wear devices in the form of the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live went on sale at the start of the week, and Google has already pushed a new feature to them.
The search giant has updated its Google Camera application, adding a remote shutter control for Android Wear watches.
You don't even need to dive into the app list on the watch to get started - just fire up the Google Camera app on your smartphone or tablet and a card will automatically appear on the time piece.
Want to try it out right now? Then download the update from the Google Play Store.