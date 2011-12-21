Apple sending new iPod nanos to replace faulty 1st gen

Apple has begun to ship the latest iPod nano as part of a replacement drive for faulty first generation models.

Back in November we reported that the company was asking all owners of the first generation nano to send them back.

The company had found that a small amount of nanos, sold between September 2005 and December 2006, may be partial to overheating

Initially Apple was sending reconditioned, like-for-like 1st generation models as replacements, but now customers are reporting that they're received the current 6th generation touchscreen model in the post.

One lucky punter told MacRumors: "Just received our replacement today - Fedex truck pulled up late in the evening. Inside was our replacement for our 1st gen iPod nano that was sent into Apple 1 month ago.

"It's a 6th generation iPod nano, serial number shows that warranty has expired. Not sure if that means that it's a refurbished model or if it's a brand new model and they've deactivated the warranty. It's silver."

It may be that Apple has now exhausted its reconditioned first gen stockpile and has been forced to begin sending out the latest model.

So, for those of you who hadn't bothered to send in the old nano, now might be the time to go digging through those shoe boxes full of retired tech.

Via: MacRumors