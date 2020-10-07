Polar releases super-light new fitness tracker, packed with advanced features

Polar has released a new premium multi-sports watch that stands out from the crowd by being surprisingly understated.

The Polar Vantage V2 is a successor to the original Polar Vantage V, which was released back in 2018. Perhaps the most noticeable differences from the previous model is its weight – at just 52g, it's 22% lighter than the older watch, with a smart all-aluminium case that's smart enough for everyday wear.

The Vantage V2 is also packing several new features designed to not just supply you with raw biometric data, but also give you the context you need to actually use it to improve your power output, speed and endurance.

Track your progress

The Vantage V2 is Polar's third new watch of 2020, and sits alongside the beginner-friendly Polar Unite and the rugged Polar Grit X.

It shares many of the advanced multi-sports features of the Grit X, including smart nutrition and hydration guidance, and recovery monitoring, plus some useful extras including performance tests for both cycling and running that make it easy to track your progress over time.

There's also a new Leg Recovery Test, which lets you see whether you're ready for another leg day, or it's wise to take some time off to recover.

(Image credit: Polar)

The Polar Vantage V2 is available to order now at £449 (about $580 / AU$810) for the watch alone in black, green or gray/lime, and £489 (about $630 / AU$880) in a set with the Polar H10 heart rate sensor. This is a worthwhile investment for anyone serious about heart rate training, as a chest strap picks up changes in heart rate faster than a watch.

We'll be putting the Vantage V2 to the test and bringing you a full review very soon.