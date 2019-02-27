Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch promise to please mega fans

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced the next major release in the duo’s role-playing game franchise for its Nintendo Switch console: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield .

The two games are currently slated to arrive by “late 2019,” and will usher in the long-awaited 8th generation of new Pokémon monsters to capture.

The current 7th generation was introduced with Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon for Nintendo 3DS in 2016.

Naturally, the games will present another fully 3D area of the Pokémon world to explore, this time being the more futuristic Galar region. However, this game looks to seriously improve the visual quality over the first Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch: Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee .

Dedicated fans will also notice that the classic game function of encountering Pokémon in the wild and battling them before throwing a Poké Ball to catch them has returned, and several Pokémon from previous generations will make appearances.

Of course, the internet is already going wild for the game’s starter Pokémon that have already been teased: the monkey-like Grass type Grookey, the rabbit-like Fire type Scorbunny and the tadpole-looking Water type Sobble.

Neither Nintendo nor The Pokémon Company have revealed more details regarding the specifics of each game, especially the inspiration behind the titles of these two new games. We’ll surely be drip-fed sweet Pokémon details right up until that vague “late 2019” release date.