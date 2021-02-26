Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to Nintendo Switch

Fans of the classic Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games have something to look forward to in the form of two new remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, releasing simultaneously in late 2021.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were announced during the Pokémon Presents presentation as part of the Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebrations. The projects are being developed by ILCA, who previously developed Pokémon Home, as well as Game Freak’s Junichi Masuda, director and producer on previous mainline Pokémon titles.

Players will return to the Sinnoh region on the Nintendo Switch. As before, they’re able to choose one of three iconic starters, those being Chimchar, Turtwig or Piplup. The game looks to retain the aesthetic and scale of the original game that’s a fan favorite in the Pokémon community.

An old (new) world

The overworld graphics present a cutesy look to the characters and Pokémon, looking very much like a 3D upgrade to the original’s sprite-based graphics. In battle, characters and Pokémon grow to their more realistic proportions.

Details on any extra features or game modes are yet to be announced, but previous remakes such as Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, and Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver built on their respective origins substantially, so we hope Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are both able to follow in their predecessor’s footsteps.