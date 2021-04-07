Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards will soon be easier to sell on eBay

Listen up Pokémon trading card fans, eBay is making it easier to sell your favorite collectibles. The eBay mobile app will soon include features so you can add listings for trading cards more easily, with support for Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering and sports cards coming too.

The new feature will work a bit like scanning in a bank card for payments; the eBay app will fill out most of the info then you’ll be asked to add in a few extra details - for trading cards that will be pictures and the condition it’s in.

Unfortunately, only Magic will be supported when the update first arrives later this month, but Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh should be added at some point during May. Support for scanning sports cards and other trading cards has been promised for some time in the future.

What’s the deal with trading cards?

You’ve likely seen a growing number of news stories online about trading cards thanks to a huge boom the industry has seen. According to eBay, 119 cards are listed on its site per minute and 90 are sold within the same time limit. For all of 2020, roughly 45 million trading cards were sold on eBay, likely as a result of several factors.

For one we can - reluctantly - thank Logan and Jake Paul. The famous influencer brothers became interested in collecting rare trading cards last year, causing a huge spike in interest from other creators and their fans.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also been seen as a driving force. People have had more time inside, and in some cases more disposable income, allowing them to reignite their old passions. If you’ve found yourself being sucked into something again by nostalgia recently, imagine that but on a global scale.

A few people have even been lucky to discover a hidden fortune in their closets. So far in 2021 an Alpha Black Lotus card from Magic: The Gathering has sold for $511,000 and a Kobe Bryant Topps card has sold for $500,000.

If you have any old trading cards lying around it might be time to dig them out – the ones your parents called a waste of money might actually be worth something after all.

Via PR Newswire