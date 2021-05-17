PlayStation Steam page suggests more PS4 games could come to PC soon

PlayStation Studios now has a Steam storefront page, allowing the first-party publisher to list all the PlayStation games available on PC in one place. But the new storefront may also suggest Sony plans to bring more first-party PS4 games to the platform in the future could happen sooner rather than later.

As spotted by VGC, the PlayStation Studios Steam page lists a total of 41 pieces of content under the 'My Games' section - which typically includes both games themselves and DLC. However, the main storefront page lists just 24 pieces of content - three games and 21 DLC - so there are 17 pieces of content unaccounted for.

Given that 17 pieces of content appear to be hidden away, it could suggest that Sony has plans to bring even more first-party PS4 games to PC in the near future. It is worth noting, however, that The PlayStation Studios Steam page is currently in beta, so the game listing could simply be an error.

While it's likely not all this content will be games, with some being DLC, it does suggest Sony is following through with its pledge to take steps towards bringing more PlayStation games to PC.

Speaking to GQ earlier this year about the success of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and whether we will see more PlayStation games on PC in the future, SIE boss Jim Ryan said:

"We assessed the exercise in two ways. Firstly, in terms of the straightforward success of the activity of publishing the game on PC, people liked it and they bought it. We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction."

At present, Horizon Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Helldivers are the only PlayStation first-party titles available on PC - with Days Gone due to release on the platform on May 18. Death Stranding is also a notable PS4 exclusive that made its way to PC. Hopefully, we could see more PlayStation games joining the PC lineup too, as per Ryan's suggestion, and sooner than we may have thought.

But what do we want to see?

There are plenty of first-party PlayStation games we would love to see make their way to PC, including critically-acclaimed titles like God of War, The Last of Us, The Last of Us 2, The Uncharted series and Marvel's Spider-Man.

Whether the storefront page listing is an error or not, the fact PlayStation Studio now has a Steam page suggests the publisher is intent on putting more focus on PlayStation on PC.

We're hoping that the next State of Play or the annual PlayStation showcase in June will bring about more details.