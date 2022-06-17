Pixel Watch leak shows Google taking a leaf out of the Apple Watch's book

Audio player loading…

While the Google Pixel Watch was teased at Google IO, we only heard select details about the watch, and more information is coming out from leaks and reports in the build-up to the wearable's full launch.

For example, we've just heard about the watch's straps. This comes from 9to5Google (opens in new tab), which has apparently received information regarding the different bands and straps that Google is preparing for the watch.

Apparently, the company is preparing at least seven different types of watch band for its upcoming smartwatch, though 9to5Google does say that not all of them could actually come to market. These seem to be variants that you can buy afterward, not the in-box ones.

The website mentions some of the options that Google is preparing. These include an equivalent to the Apple Watch's Milanese Loop, which would likely be the most premium option to go on sale (likely with a high price). There's also silicone, link, stainless steel and two leather options.

Analysis: different straps are important

Different types of strap are useful for different smartwatch users and situations, so it makes sense that Google would be working on a range of them.

For example, straps made of synthetic materials are often better for exercise, as they grip well and are often more breathable. Metal or leather straps are generally preferred as fashion statements for their looks, but aren't as useful for exercise.

It's also possible that Google could be working on different color variants of the above straps, giving people even more choice for fashion or preference reasons.

Since Samsung and Apple already make loads of straps for their smartwatches, Google would be lagging behind if it didn't also do the same, so to a degree, this news was expected. But it's good to know that the company is covering its bases - this gives the Pixel Watch a better chance of hitting our list of the best smartwatches.