WIN! A Nikon Coolpix P7800 premium compact camera worth £499.99

The compact sits at the top of Nikon's Coolpix line-up. It's good enough to be your only camera, or it would make the perfect go-anywhere sidekick for a DSLR owner.

Featuring a 12 million-pixel sensor, a 7.1x f/2.0 – f/4.0 optical zoom lens (offering the equivalent of 28-200mm in 35mm terms), and crucially, full manual control and raw format shooting, the P7800 is suited well to experienced enthusiast photographers. It also features a fully automatic mode, so it's great if you're just starting out too.

The P7800 also offers full HD video recording, a fully articulated three-inch screen and a 921k dot electronic viewfinder - and it has a hotshoe on top for adding optional accessories, such as a flashgun.

In our review of the Coolpix P7800, we called it "a no-nonsense camera which gets the job done and will keep the advanced photographer happy."

