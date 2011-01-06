Sony launches new 3D Cybershot camera range

Sony has launched its latest range of Cybershot digital cameras, with all four models in the new range featuring 3D tech and hi-def video capture.

Sony's latest four new 16.2-megapixel Cybershots (models DSC-TX10, DSC-HX7V, DSC-WX10 and DSC-WX7) are the world's first compact digital still cameras to include 3D Still Image mode, for taking 3D images using only one lens and imager.

Comparable to a DSLR

Additionally, Sony is keen to stress that the the top-of-range WX10 "is one of the only digital still cameras to include a high speed linear focus feature that provides quicker, more precise focusing that's comparable to the speed of a DSLR camera".

Advanced video capture is also possible with all four new cameras, which are capable of recording "crystal-clear movies" at 50i (standard definition) in 1080 AVCHD.

Each camera also packs in a 'Dual Rec' mode which allows for simultaneous capture of decent still images without interrupting your video recording.

3D Panoramic Sweep

Creating your own 3D content is clearly a big deal for Sony at CES 2011, with these latest digital cameras allowing users to view their holiday snaps or home videos on a 3D TV.

The cameras also include an intriguing-sounding "3D Sweep Panorama" feature, which lets you take panoramic 3D pictures in one press-and-sweep motion, in which "the high-speed burst of frames is stitched together to automatically create detail-packed 3D panoramas."

All of Sony's new Cybershot models will be available in a range of different colours from March 2011. Better start saving for that 3D Bravia now…