Panasonic FX70 Lumix hybrid camera announced

Panasonic has announced the arrival of its latest addition to the Lumix range, the DMC-FX70.

Sporting a 14.1-megapixel sensor, F2.2 super bright 24mm ultra-wide angle lens and a 5x optical zoom, the FX70 is a compact camera packing some pretty nifty features, the most impressive of which is the lens.

Not only does it comprise 7 elements in 6 groups, including 3 aspherical lenses with 5 aspherical surfaces (yes, we crimped that straight from the release) but its optical zoom capabilities are equivalent to 24mm to 120 mm on a 35mm camera – which is a pretty impressive viewing space for any camera, let alone a compact one.

HD shooting

Other features include Intelligent Auto mode, myriad scene selections and autofocus tracking. And there are also HD video capabilities, which shoots to AVCHD Lite.

The HD shooting is all courtesy of Panasonic's Venus Engine HD II processing chip. Couple this with face detection (and face recognition), Intelligent ISO control and a 3.0-inch LCD, and there's a lot to be impressed with here.

The Panasonic DMC-FX70 has a UK release date of August, with pricing still to be announced.