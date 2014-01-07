Nikon announces new FX-format 35mm prime lens

Nikon has added one more f/1.8 prime lens to it FX full frame format lineup with the AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED lens.

The new lens adds Nikon's ED - or Extra-Low Dispersion - glass element, which should make for a more versatile low light prime at the popular 35mm focal length for FX-format camera users, helped by the fast f/1.8 maximum aperature speed.

Completing the family of FX-format f/1.8 prime lenses, the 35mm lens joins 28mm, 50mm and 85mm variants.

It's also compatible with Nikon's APS-C DX line - just make sure your don't confuse the AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED with the existing AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm F1.8G, which only works on DX-format cameras.

The completed family

If you've used any of the other f/1.8 FX-format primes, the small AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED addition is built very similarly and at 305g, is very portable.

Along with the ED element, it also touts aspherical lens elements and a silent wave motor (SWM) for auto focusing, with a large manual focus ring in front.

The AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED will be available from February 20 for $599.95 / £519.99 (about AU$672.06).