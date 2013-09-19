Nikon launches world's first waterproof and shockproof interchangeable lens camera

Nikon has introduced a new model for its 1 range of compact system camera. The AW1 is the world's first waterproof, shockproof, dustproof and freezeproof interchangeable lens camera.

Although there are several cameras on the market which are "weatherproof", this is the first interchangeable lens model to feature full waterproofing down to 15 metres. It's also shockproof from a height of two metres. Freezeproofing down to -10 degrees celcius and dustproofing complete its rugged credentials.

Inside, the AW1 features a standard 1-inch type CMOS sensor with 14.2 million pixels. It also has an EXPEED 3A processor and other standard Nikon 1 features such as 15fps continuous autofocusing, Motion Snapshot and Full HD video recording.

Some unique features for the AW1 include an electronic compass, GPS and GLONASS, a dual altimeter/depth gauge and a virtual horizon. A special mode is included for when the camera is shooting underwater.

Designed for ease of operation when underwater or when using gloves, the camera can be controlled by pressing down just one button and rotating the camera.

Accessories

Although the AW1 is compatible with Nikon's existing range of 1 lenses, these aren't waterproof or rugged, so two new lenses are launching at the same time as the AW1.

First up, a standard 11-27.5mm kit zoom, which offers an equivalent of 30-74mm in 35mm terms. A 10mm f/2.8 prime lens (27mm equivalent) is also introduced. Both lenses have an extra layer of glass at the front with rubber sealing around the mount to protect from water and dust.

An underwater speedlight is expected to be available from next year to join the AW1.

The Nikon 1 AW1 price will be £749.99 with the standard 11-27.5mm lens, or £949 with the 11-27.5mm and 10mm lens. The 10mm f/2.8 lens price separately will be £299.99. The camera will be available to buy from early October.