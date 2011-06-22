iPhone 4 named most popular camera on Flickr

The iPhone 4 is the most popular camera on Flickr, according to new figures released by the photo-sharing website.

An update to its running tally of the most popular cameras used by the Flickr community of photographers reveals that the Apple iPhone 4 has overtaken the Nikon D90 as the most prevalent camera.

This leap comes just a year after the iPhone 4 was released.

The Apple iPhone 4 camera is followed by the Nikon D90, Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS 450D (aka EOS Digital Rebel XSi) and the Canon EOS 500D (aka EOS Rebel T1i).

Flickr says its graphs show the number of members who have uploaded at least one photo or video with a particular camera on a given day over the last year.

However, the Flickr team adds that, "The graphs are only accurate to the extent that we can automatically detect the camera used to take the photo or shoot the video (about 2/3rds of the time)."

The website admits that this is not always possible with camera phones, suggesting they are under-represented and that the iPhone camera's popularity could extend even further.