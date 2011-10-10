EOS-1D successor to be released

A story posted on Photo Rumors suggests that Canon may be about to announce a successor to the EOS-1D.

According to Photo Rumors, the camera will be announced next week and launched in March next year, and will have an 18Mp full-frame sensor, 61 focus points, 14fps continuous shooting rate, a sensitivity range of ISO100-51200, and a fixed LCD. The camera will cost around £5,000.

A new 24-70mm lens costing around £1,700 will also be announced, according to the same source.

In addition to the new SLR and lens, Canon is later expected to announce a new PIXMA printer (on 26 October) and a new compact video camera with three new accompanying lenses (on 3 November).

It's expected that the new SLR will be announced at a Canon VIP event on 18 October in the Netherlands.

Via Photo Rumors