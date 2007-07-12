Samsung S85: 8-megapixel entry-level digicam

The Samsung S85 offers 5x zoom and an 8.2-megapixel CCD sensor

Yesterday, Samsung announced three new additions to its L-series digital camera family ; today it's launching the Samsung S85.

The entry-level 8.2-megapixel Samsung S85 features 5x optical zoom, a 2.5-inch LCD screen, as well as the ubiquitous face-detection and shake reduction features.

Samsung's Intelligent Face Recognition Technology detects the subject's face, automatically adjusting auto focus and auto exposure for improved image quality in portraits. The auto focus function instantaneously recognises the faces of subjects and accurately focuses on them. Meanwhile, the auto exposure function sets the appropriate exposure for the highest possible image quality.

The Samsung S85 has a maximum ISO of 1,600 for low-light shooting and uses SD or SDHC memory cards. It works with AA batteries as well as the included rechargeable battery.

The Samsung S85 will be available from August, priced at £119.