Kingston releases SD card and adapter pack

Kingston Technology today announced the launch of a new microSD card and a dual adapter bundle. The new card adapter is designed to allow maximum compatibility of microSD Flash memory cards across multiple platform devices.

Given the number of Flash memory formats, and the growing popularity of the tiny microSD formats used within small devices such as the SanDisk Sansa MP3 players, the new dual adapter pack is the first of its kind to offer greater flexibility and cost savings to consumers.

Jim Selby at Kingston Technology told us, "With microSD cards being used in many multifunctional handsets, Kingston saw an opportunity to create a very practical product - costing considerably less than buying three different memory card formats of the same capacity. We aim to help people get the most out of their phone's microSD cards."

Consisting of a 1GB microSD card, a microSD to miniSD card adapter, and a microSD to full size SD card adapter, the new microSD dual adapter costs £12.50, and is backed by a lifetime warranty for the 1GB microSD card and 24/7 technical support.