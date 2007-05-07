Canon launches Powershot S5 IS compact camera

Canon has launched the 8-megapixel PowerShot S5 IS digital camera with 12x optical zoom. The new compact adopts Canon's Optical Image Stabiliser Technology from earlier models. It includes professional-grade optics and extensive movie functions. It also introduces a host of new features "designed to increase the photographer's success rate".

The Powershot S5 IS includes new 'Face Detection Technology'. This improves focus and exposure on facial features. You can also make red-eye corrections in the camera. This enables you to send your pictures straight to the printer, with no need for a PC.

An increased sensitivity range of ISO 80-1600 complements the optical IS system for extended low light performance.

Other key advancements include:

A larger, higher resolution 2.5-inch LCD with an improved viewing angle

Additional shooting modes and extended video recording.

A redesigned hot shoe. This provides compatibility with Canon EX Speedlite external flashes. This is in addition to an accessory list that includes Wide, Tele and Close-up converter lenses.

The PowerShot S5 IS will be available from early June, priced at around £409.