Black Friday Camera Deals UK 2014

Black Friday has been massive in the UK this year and one category that has stood out has been cameras.

We've been flooded with Black Friday deals from all of the biggest retailers, from compact cameras to fully-featured DSLRs.

So we've rounded up all the best ones so that you can pick out the Black Friday camera deal that most suits you.

Whether it's a budget compact snapshot or a top of the range DSLR, there are some stellar discounts on a range of price points. Check them out.

Black Friday camera deals 2014

Nikon DSLR: For just £339 you can pick up the Nikon D3200 DSLR Camera with 18-55 mm + 55-200 mm Telephoto Zoom Lens at Currys!

Canon: Pick up the Canon PowerShot SX510 12MP Bridge Camera for just £119.99 at Argos!

Sony DSCH400 Digital Camera: a compact camera with 63x optical zoom, a bargain for just £152.10

Sony Cyber-shot DSC HX400: Digital Bridge Camera - a great cashback deal on this DSLR-style handling camera. Get it now for £305.10 (£265.10 after Sony cashback)

Samsung WB1100F Smart Bridge Camera - these are running out fast over at Very.co.uk. Now just £109.99.

Sony A7 with 28-70mm lens cheapest ever - this award-winning Sony camera is now just £999.00

Canon EOS 100D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm III Lens - Black (18MP, CMOS Sensor) 3 inch Touch Screen LCD - a great price on this DSLR with a further discount to £319.99 after cashback.

Nikon D3200 Digital SLR Camera - another sub-£350 DSLR over at Amazon for £329.99

Canon EOS 1200D Digital SLR Camera - available for just £260 after using the Canon cashback promotion.

Canon PowerShot SX510 HS Camera - 30x optical zoom, wifi and GPS tagging. Snap it up at a knock down price of £138.29

Sony A5100 Compact System Camera - a whopping £200 off this Sony camera at John Lewis, now just£349.

Canon PowerShot S200 Digital Camera - another John Lewis compact camera on offer for £149.