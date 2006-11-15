Skype launches video calling on the Mac

Skype is beta-testing a second version of its Mac software client that now includes support for video calling.

Skype for Mac 2.0 works with Mac OS X v10.3.9 Panther or later. What really appeals about the new version of the VoIP software is that it supports all webcams, even the Mac's built-in iSight cameras.

Video can be viewed in the application's window, or even full screen.

We were critical of the last version of MSN Messenger for Mac when it was launched because webcam support wasn't standard. In the light of Skype's new release, Microsoft has even more catch-up work to do.

At the same time, Skype has also announced the full release of Skype for Mac OS X 1.5.