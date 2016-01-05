ZTE Grand X 3 and Avid Plus are big phones with small prices

While other companies are taking to the stage at CES 2016 to announce higher-end devices, ZTE is introducing two budget-friendly, contract-free smartphones.

The beefier of the two, the ZTE Grand X 3, comes with a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a 3080mAh battery and 16GB of storage, expandable to 64GB.

It runs Android 5.1 Lollipop, and while the handset has LTE support and a Type C connector, it misses out on NFC. You also get an 8MP snapper and a 2GB front-facing camera.

The Grand X 3 is priced at $129.99 and will be available starting January through Cricket Wireless.

The smaller ZTE Avid Plus will be available starting January 20 for $114.99 through T-Mobile and later to MetroPCS customers.

T-Mobile is offering the Avid Plus outright or over 24 months for $4.80 repayments per month and $4.59 for the last month.

The cheaper price-tage gets you a 5-inch display with a 480x854 resolution, running on a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and a smaller 2300mAh battery.

The Avid Plus also runs Android Lollipop, but you also get a 5MP camera, a 2MP front-facing shooter, and expandable up to 8GB.