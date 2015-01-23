ZenFone 2 product page tells you everything you wanted to know

Asus officially outed the ZenFone 2 at the beginning of January, and now it's revealed everything there is to know about the phone.

The ZenFone 2's product page at asus.com lists its specs and provides some great looks at the upcoming handset.

Here's the scoop: the Asus ZenFone 2 rocks a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 403ppi density, a 3.3mm bezel, a 2.3GHz quad-core 64-bit Intel Atom processor, 4GB of memory, a 13-megapixel PixelMaster rear camera, fast-charging tech that gives you 60% power with around 40 minutes of charging, and Aus's ZenUI over Android 5.0 Lollipop.

We knew a lot of that, but it doesn't end there - the official site has a full and comprehensive specs sheet.

The only thing it's missing is the phone's release date, but the Asus ZenFone 2 is expected to launch around the second quarter of 2015.