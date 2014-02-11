Geeksphone handset sporting Android and Firefox hits EU February 20

Despite its early promise, most smartphone-savvy consumers would agree it's a little too soon to throw all eggs in the Firefox OS basket just yet.

So when Geeksphone announced its new Revolution handset would run Android and dual-boot Mozilla's fledgling OS, the perfect solution presented itself for those wishing to make friends with the new kid.

Now the company has revealed the Revolution will go on sale in Europe on February 20 for the fairly reasonable price of €289 (around £240/US$395), with a €20 (around £16.50/US$27) discount for pre-order customers.

For their outlay, buyers will receive a device with a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Atom processor, an impressive 4.7-inch qHD, 2560 x 1440 display, 1GB RAM and 4GB of built-in storage.

There's also an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2000mAh battery, but there's no 4G connectivity to speak of, and no word of a launch outside of Europe just yet.

A little bit foxy

Geeksphone doesn't specify which version of Android is on board, but judging by screenshots, it looks to be some flavour of Jelly Bean.

Android will be the default boot OS, but the company promises Firefox OS or any other community sourced operation system can be installed on the device.

Geeksphone is a small Spanish manufacturer that has so far focused on cheap Firefox OS handsets. It also has a new device called the 'Blackphone,' coming at Mobile World Congress.

Does the Revolution provide the opportunity to sample Firefox OS without sacrificing your dependency on Android?

Via AndroidCentral