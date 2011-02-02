Yahoo responds to Windows Phone 7 data leak

Yahoo has released a statement in response to Microsoft's announcement that the Windows Phone 7 3G data leak issue is linked to Yahoo Mail accounts.

Microsoft revealed that the mail account was the culprit, while simultaneously confirming that a fix is on its way.

Predictably, Yahoo is not too happy about being fingered for the job and has pointed out that the issue prevails only on Microsoft's mobile platform.

Windows-specific

The statement reads, "Yahoo! Mail is widely available on tens of millions of mobile phones, including those running on Apple iOS, Android, Nokia Symbian, and RIM.

"The issue on the Windows phones is specific to how Microsoft chose to implement IMAP for Yahoo! Mail and does not impact Yahoo! Mail on these other mobile devices.

"Yahoo! has offered to provide Microsoft a near-term solution for the implementation they chose, and is encouraging Microsoft to change to a standard way of integrating with Yahoo! Mail, which would result in a permanent fix."

Microsoft is making enemies at every turn, it seems, with multiple spats with Google also making the news this week.

On the plus side, it could find itself a new friend in Nokia, which may or may not be looking to manufacture handsets for additional OS platforms.

Via The Guardian