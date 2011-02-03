Virgin Media adds BlackBerry phones to PAYG line-up

Virgin Media is now offering BlackBerry handsets on Pay As You Go, including the BlackBerry Torch 9800.

"Astonishing" BlackBerry sales on the Branson-owned network last year saw over 200,000 fruity phone sales making up a third of Virgin Media's contract shipments.

Available from today, the flexible Pay As You Go deals include the BlackBerry Curve 8520, BlackBerry Curve 3G, BlackBerry Pearl 3G, BlackBerry Bold 9780 and BlackBerry Torch 9800.

Data-hungry

The obvious issue with paying-as-you-go on any smartphone is that using data services could eat through your credit pretty darn quickly.

So the fact that Virgin is offering weekly (£2) and monthly (£5) passes for customers to use email, BlackBerry Messenger, apps and internet browsing is quite handy, leaving regular top-ups free for calls and texts.

Graeme Oxby, executive director of Mobile and Home Phone at Virgin Media said: "BlackBerry smartphones have become a firm favourite with Virgin Media families, demonstrating how our customers love the best in connectivity, be it at home or on the go.

"As the BlackBerry brand continues its growth as an extremely popular consumer device, we're committed to delivering new and affordable ways for customers to enjoy BlackBerry smartphones and services."