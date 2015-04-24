Twitter's Highlights feature helps you catch up quicker than before

If you're not sat updating your Twitter feed every couple of minutes it's likely you're going to miss quite a bit of what goes on there.

Twitter knows this and has rolled out a new feature for those using the Android app that supplies users a push notification of what's been happening – it comes through twice a day meaning you're unlikely to miss anything big.

It'll work out the tweets to include based on conversations among the accounts your follow and other trending topics – it doesn't want to send you just any old tweets.

Tailored tweets

To opt in to the service you'll need to head into the Settings, press your Twitter handle, look at the mobile notifications section and then check the Highlights box.

Twitter has said it's thinking of bringing the feature to iOS and other platforms soon but it seems the company is just testing out the feature on Android for now.