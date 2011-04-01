Tube signal scheme scrapped for the Olympics

Plans to install mobile networks on London's underground rail network in time for the Olympics have been scrapped, according the UK's mobile operators.

Reports from the City are suggesting that the huge scale of getting the project up and running in time simply won't be feasible, and the networks have confirmed to TechRadar that this won't be the case.

The four UK mobile phone networks (Everything Everywhere, O2, 3 and Vodafone) released the following joint statement:

"We have been working closely with infrastructure partners and London Underground for some time with the hope of delivering mobile services to the London Underground and are disappointed that it will not be possible to deliver such services in time for next year's Olympic games."

Exploring other avenues

"As a group, we will continue to positively explore all other avenues available to us in order to provide a service at a later date."

According to CityAM, Huawei (which was planning to give £50m to the project and offer cheaper equipment) as well as the networks have lost millions of pounds spent on researching the possibility of getting mobile signal installed on the Tube.

However, there is a chance the scheme could be resurrected after the Olympics, with the separate plans to install Wi-Fi in stations around the capital unaffected also.