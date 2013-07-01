Top 10 peripherals for your GALAXY Note 8.0

The Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0 is the ultimate device for media on the go, messaging all your friends, editing documents and running apps side by side through the clever Multi Window function.

But what about accessories? There's a wealth of choice when it comes to adding to your awesome tablet – so we've run down the best ten add-ons to make the most of your GALAXY Note 8.0.

1. Samsung GALAXY Bluetooth Keyboard

The GALAXY Note 8.0 has a large and expansive screen, and the on-screen keyboard is clear and accurate. But there's no doubting that there are times when you want physical keys to speed up your typing, which is where the Samsung GALAXY Bluetooth Keyboard comes in.

It's an ultra slim device at 6mm, which makes it really portable; and connects using Bluetooth 3.0 to easily connect with your Note 8.0. It's also enabled with GALAXY hotkeys to use as shortcuts when navigating your phone or tablet's features.

2. AllShare Cast Wireless Hub

The high def WXGA screen of your Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0 is great for all manner of media – but it's still awesome to stream things up to a larger screen for the home movie experience or for a music medley the whole family cam enjoy.

With that in mind, the AllShare Cast Wireless Hub is perfect for bringing the media you've bought or rented from the fully stocked Samsung Hub to life on the big screen. This discreet box will sit under your TV and stream content over the ultra-quick Wi-Fi Direct connection.

3. MHL 2.0 HDTV Smart Adapter

What if you want a wired connection to your TV or projector at work? Samsung's MHL 2.0 HDTV Smart Adapter supports HD signals up to 1080p, so you'll always get the full effect of whatever you want to show on screen.

Connect directly to your MHL-enabled GALAXY Note 8.0 Micro USB input to create an HDMI docking station, and then throw in an HDMI cable to easily connect to a home theatre or monitor.

4. GALAXY Note 8.0 Book Cover

Want to protect your GALAXY Note 8.0 in the most stylish way possible? Then you need the Book Cover, a specially designed case for your new tablet that brings both protection and functionality.

Slim and lightweight, the Book Cover will automatically wake and sleep your Note 8.0 when you open and close the protective cover. It offers easy access to all the connection ports on the Note 8.0 too, meaning you won't have to remove to charge or plug in a pair of headphones.

It also allows you to prop up the tablet to type or watch movies without having to hold the device – great if you want to combine it with the GALAXY Bluetooth Keyboard!

5. 32GB microSD Card

The Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0 features a large amount of internal storage, but everyone always wants a little more. To that end, Samsung has added in a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the space for movies, games and more to your heart's content.

Exactly why a 32GB microSD card is such a must.

With outstanding shock resistance, as well as being waterproof (even in seawater!) you can be sure that the data you store on this removable card will keep on going no matter what you do with it – and we all like to feel like our date is secure, right?

6. S Pen with Eraser

The S Pen is undoubtedly one of the greatest features of the Samsung GALAXY Note 8.0, as it allows users to write, draw, sketch and annotate a wide range of apps and documents.

And in true Samsung style, there's the chance to take things further and make the S Pen even more intuitive: by incorporating an eraser into the mix. Situated at the end of the pen, just like you'd find on a pencil, the eraser will automatically scrub out any errors you may have brought to your artistic masterpiece, saving you time and effort when you're in the flow.