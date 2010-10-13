Three pushing out Android 2.2 update for Desire users

Three has announced the HTC Desire Android 2.2 release date for its customers, weeks after some of the competition.

In a Tweet, Three's official UK page confirmed that the update is landing tomorrow:

"HTC Desire owners, Android 2.2 Froyo update - HTC have said the update v2.25.771.1 will be live at 16:00 14 October (TW time)"

Delays, delays, delays

There's no news on why this delay has occurred, but back in August Three said that the update would 'take a few weeks'.

Whatever the reason, the network will be keen to avoid a similar situation to that which hit O2, when it rolled out is Android 2.2 update for its HTC Desire owners, where some phones were bricked.

Three did state back then it would take longer than other operators to fully test the Android 2.2 update, but we're past the 'end of summer' now so even that date looks like it was missed.