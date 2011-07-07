Three confirms BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900 UK release date

Three has confirmed the UK release date for the BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900, which was announced in May.

The handset will be hitting the numerical network on 15 September in black, with a white version to land a month later in October.

What we don't know yet, however, is the BlackBerry Bold Touch's UK pricing.

Speccy

The handset brings a handy little touchscreen to the physical QWERTY party, as well as a 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor, NFC and a 5MP camera.

Unfortunately for BlackBerry fans, this will mean that it's taken RIM eight months to launch a single smartphone in 2011.

O2 and Vodafone have also announced their intentions to sell the Bold Touch 9900; no doubt we'll start to see release dates and prices trickling in from all the networks towards the end of the summer.

From Three via n4bb