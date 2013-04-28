Smartphone revolution is complete! Sales top feature phones for first time

In our tech-focused minds it's sometimes easy to forget that not everyone has a cutting-edge, top-of-the-range smartphone in their jeans pocket.

So when IDC announced on Friday that sales of smartphones had overtaken feature phones for the first time ever, our initial reaction was: "Wait, is that just happening now?"

Apparently so. According to the research company 51.6 per cent of the 418.6 million handsets shipped during the first three months of 2013 were smartphones.

The figures state that smartphone shipments went up a whopping 42 per cent compared with the same period of 2012, bringing the figure to more than 216 million in total.

Samsung way on top

"Phone users want computers in their pockets. The days where phones are used primarily to make phone calls and send text messages are quickly fading away," wrote said Kevin Restivo, senior research analyst with IDC.

Naturally, it's Samsung which has driven the lion's share of the increase, with an incredible 32.7 per cent of all smartphone shipments during the quarter.

That's nearly double Apple's tally of 17.3 per cent during the same period, while LG was way back in third place, according to IDC's figures.

So now smartphones have finally taken the lead over their call-and-text happy low-spec rivals we can finally stop talking about the smartphone revolution. Which brings us to the next question.... What's next?

Via USA Today