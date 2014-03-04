The new HTC One will have 'even sleeker' all-metal body

The new HTC One is definitely on its way and it appears that pretty much every aspect of the handset has already been leaked, but hot on the heels of the upgraded BoomSound confirmation comes word on that full metal body.

HTC has released its second "technical translation" video, titled "metal unibody", where we're promised that the all new One will be even sleeker than its predecessor.

We've recently seen a 12 minute video leak which claims to reveal the new HTC One in all its glory, and it appears that it does indeed have a sleeker, more rounded design.

We'll find out for sure on March 25, when HTC will take to the stage in London and New York to announce its next generation flagship device.