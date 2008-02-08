TechRadar is off to Mobile World Congress

After January’s Consumer Electronics Show, it’s the time of the mobile industry to have their annual shindig. So as of Monday we’ll be in Barcelona reporting on the latest in mobile technology from Mobile World Congress. The show is attended by major players such as Nokia, SonyEricsson, Microsoft, LG, Samsung and many others.

We’ll be trying to glimpse phones running early versions of Android (ARM is rumoured to have one on show) as well as seeing if Nokia comes up top trumps with its rumoured N96 and touch screen technology. We’ll also be seeing what Microsoft has in store for its next generation of Windows Mobile as well as asking just about everyone whether they think they can top Apple's iPhone.

Tech frenzy

As well as a whole host of new phones, we’re going to see a lot of technologies being pimped at the show. Wi-Fi will be pushing its phone involment, while NFC (Near-Field Communication) payment systems and Femtocell technology should also feature - not forgetting GPS and mobile TV standards.

So, be sure to check back for all the latest news from Monday. It's sure to be an exciting week!