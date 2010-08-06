T-Mobile Pulse updated to Android 2.1

T-Mobile has broken the exciting news that its first budget Android phone, the T-Mobile Pulse, can now be upgraded to Android 2.1 Éclair.

Although it has since been superseded by the Pulse Mini (which came equipped with the newer version of Google's OS) Pulse owners will still be happy to see T-Mobile isn't ignoring older models.

The update means users will get Live Wallpapers, enhanced contact menus, built-in Exchange support (so long as T-Mobile adds it) and much better camera performance.

Tweet happy

A tweet from the official T-Mobile account didn't give much away other than to confirm the news:

"Exciting news for all our Pulse users: the Android 2.1 update is now available to download."

However, at least it's not a 'coming soon' tweet. So if you're a T-Mobile Pulse owner, simply head to the Settings section and check for software updates – you should be the proud owner of a significantly upgraded phone.