Sony Xperia Honami's new camera UI may enable Facebook live streaming

Sony will debut its brand new, feature-packed camera interface to harness the rumoured 20-megapixel camera on its next flagship 'Honami' phone, leaked snaps seem to confirm.

The Gadget Helpline site, which brought us leaked snaps of the device (aka Xperia 1i) last week, has now posted pics of the new camera UI, previously outed by XDA developers earlier this month, running on the device.

The new pics showcase the new Timeshift Burst mode, which enables users to select 'the best moment' from a selection of pictures, while there's also a new Effects & Filters post-production screen.

The AR Effect mode, which will could enable Augmented Reality images to be superimposed onto pictures, is also pictured running on the device. The example pictured above showcases a dinosaur walking across the frame. Scary.

Live streaming to Facebook

Another significant new feature mentioned, but not pictured, is Social Live which, TGH claimed, will facilitate live video streaming to Facebook.

There's also another look at a second AR feature called Info-Eye, which will enable users to discover more about their surroundings by using the device's camera.

Sony is yet to officially confirm 'Honami' or 'Xperia 1i' or whatever it decides to call it, but the device is likely to succeed the impressive Xperia Z phone.

Recent speculation has pointed to a 5-inch Full HD display, 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip, Qualcomm Adreno 330 graphics, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, microSD, LTE and NFC support.