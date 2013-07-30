Samsung's trademark spree throws up S Musician and other mysterious names

Over at Samsung HQ, they've just filed for a bunch of new trademarks that could hold clues to future Samsung products.

While the fairly boring-sounding Samsung Micro, Samsung Expo and Samsung Pro could be business-type products, we're more interested in a few others.

Could the Samsung Fit be a fitness-focused smartwatch? Does the Mobile Samsung 5G name mean Samsung is nearly ready for 5G? Exactly what is an S MUSICIAN? Is that what we should classify Jay-Z as now?

Via Phandroid

