Samsung moves to block iPad, iPhone imports

Samsung has filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission in an attempt to halt the import of iPhone and iPad devices in to the US.

It's a major move in the ongoing Apple/Samsung legal spat, which sees each accuse the other of infringing patents relating to their products.

Samsung has been ordered to pony up some of its unreleased handsets for Apple's examination, while its reciprocal request to see the iPhone 5 and iPad 3 early was turned down by Judge Lucy Koh.

My dad's bigger than your dad

Since then, Apple has filed another complaint in Samsung's native South Korea and has also reportedly begun looking to alternative components suppliers, particularly for its mobile device processors.

But our American friends should not start panic buying Apple goods just yet; although the ITC is likely to investigate the complaint, we probably won't see a final decision made for 16 to 18 months, according to legal experts FOSS Patents.

In the meantime, we'll be watching the lawsuit develop with interest, and the vague hope that it will descend into a juvenile name-calling mess.

From FOSS Patents