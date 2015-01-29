Samsung is officially trying out a new letter with the Galaxy J1

Samsung is infamous for throwing devices at the wall until something sticks, and the Korean company's latest ploy is to try out as many letters of the alphabet as possible.

Besides its flagship S series, Samsung also launched phones with "A" and "E" in their names in the last year, including the Galaxy A5 and the E5 and E7.

Read TechRadar's guide to the best laptops

Now we can add the Samsung Galaxy J1 to that list - and be happy Samsung is at least starting with the right number, this time.

The J1 was rumored earlier in January, when we saw some images and noted that it could be a solid Moto G competitor.

Now the company has officially launched the handset, a low-end device with a dual-core 1.2GHz processor, a 4.3-inch 480 x 800 display, dual SIM, 512MB of memory, 4GB storage, microSD, a removable 1850mAh battery, 2- and 5-megapixel cameras, and Android 4.4.

The phone has only appeared on Samsung's Malaysia website, though, and its announcement wasn't heralded by any worldwide press releases, so it seems the J1's availability is pretty limited for now.