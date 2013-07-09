Samsung Galaxy S4 Active hits UK stores

Good news for intrepid explorers - the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active has gone on sale on British shores today.

Unlocked Mobiles appears to have the cheapest deal on the water- and dust-proof handset for now, pricing the SIM-free version of the phone at £495.

Carphone Warehouse, meanwhile, has the phone pegged at a slightly higher £529.95 for those who still like to pick up their phones on the high street.

All in all, the phone is a still cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S4, part of which may be down to the S4 Active's 8-megapixel camera, which is a step down from the 13-megapixel snapper found on the S4 standard.

Samsung, Activate!

Amazon has an even more premium price on its pre-orders of £676.27 although the phone won't be available until August 1. Bear in mind that Amazon's price guarantee means there's a good chance the price will drop before then.

The Active's USP is that it can be submerged up to three feet under water for up to 30 minutes. It's also designed to keep dust particles well away from the interior.

The phone is available in Urban Gray, Dive Blue and Orange Flame. Just in case you needed some mental illustrations to draw upon.