Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.2 update coming November

Samsung has revealed that the Android 2.2 (Froyo) update for the Samsung Galaxy S will arrive in the UK early November.

Samsung had hoped that the update would come earlier in the year, with the company pointing to a September arrival, but the month came and went and nothing appeared.

Samsung is now offering the update in early November, with 2.2 offering improved browser performance, an enhanced user interface, Flash 10.1 and the ability to save applications to memory card.

Galaxy update

Samsung has revealed that it will be offering the 2.2 update via Kies, Samsung's in-house software upgrade programme which will be downloadable from www.samsungmobile.co.uk.

For those worried about porting the new firmware on to their shiny Samsung Galaxy S, there will be tutorials on hand.

If you got your Samsung Galaxy S from a telco, then the update should be available to them by 'the end of November'.