Trending
 

Samsung Galaxy S 2.3 update confirmed by Vodafone

By Mobile phones  

Gingerbread coming with big enhancements

Samsung Galaxy S 2.3 update on its way

Samsung Galaxy S owners, begin to rejoice: the 2.3 update has been confirmed for users in the UK.

But hold the party poppers if you're not on Vodafone - the big red network is the only provider confirming the Galaxy S 2.3 update for now.

Even if you're not one of the Voda lot, it's still a good sneaky peek into what's coming - and it seems a number of the updates will help fix some of the performance issues still living inside the phone:

- UI Enhancements (simpler and slicker)

- New Android Keyboard, with easy copy/paste feature

- Improved Power Management

- Multiple Camera Management (front and back)

- The ability to switch the device to GSM (2G) only mode has been restored in this update.

Better, faster, stronger

So, the upshot is hopefully the following - better battery life, faster operation with lag reduced, easier typing and more functionality.

However, it won't be a simple case of waiting for your phone to update: the only way to see if you're eligible is to connect it up to Samsung KIES on your computer.

We'll be updating our Samsung Galaxy S review in the near future once the update lands, and we'll bring you our definitive verdict over whether it's worth holding off that Galaxy S2 purchase or not.

See more Mobile phones news