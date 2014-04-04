Samsung discovers how to harness graphene for super strong flexible displays

Samsung's long-running endeavours to create truly flexible displays for its mobile devices have received a massive boost that will enable it to commercialise a new super-strong material.

The scientists at Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology and Sungkyunkwan University say they've been able to synthesise a crystal of graphene, which the company says is ideal for consumer electronics.

The super-thin material is more durable than steel, according to Samsung and has hundred times greater electron mobility than silicon, making it a prime candidate for flexi-screen smartphones, watches and more.

The company said it has "grown" a single graphene crystal into a large area, while maintaining its electronic and mechanical properties.

Significant breakthrough

"This is one of the most significant breakthroughs in graphene research in history," said the laboratory leaders at SAIT's Lab.

"We expect this discovery to accelerate the commercialisation of graphene, which could unlock the next era of consumer electronic technology."

The results, which will be published in Science Magazine and ScienceExpress, could help Samsung develop its range of flexible gadgets beyond the Galaxy Round handset launched late last year.