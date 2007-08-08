Samsung Blast delivers sliderphone keyboard

Samsung has released a sliderphone with novel Qwerty-style text keys lined up on the phone's number pad.

The Samsung SGH-T729 - known as the Samsung Blast - is being released first in the US on T-Mobile's network. Designed to be email and text-friendly, the Samsung Blast adopts an interesting Qwerty keypad arrangement. Similar to the BlackBerry Pearl 8100's SureType keypad, it uses a Qwerty layout for keys rather than the standard phone text arrangement, with two letters allocated per number key.

The rest of the functionality of the Samsung Blast is pretty standard. It has a 1.3-megapixel camera, onboard MP3 player, stereo Bluetooth and MicroSD memory card support.

The Samsung Blast is initially selling for $99 (£49) with a standard 2-year contract deal. Samsung has told Tech.co.uk that there are no plans at the moment to launch it in the UK.